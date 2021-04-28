Election Commission makes RT-PCR test mandatory for candidates to enter counting centres on result day

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The assembly election result will be announced on May 2

The Election Commission of India has made RT-PCR test reports mandatory for candidates to enter the counting centres on the result day. Results of Assembly elections held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced on May 2. While the eighth and last phase of election will be held in West Bengal on April 29, the voting exercise is over in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

As per the ECI's Covid-19 guidelines, the counting agents sitting arrengements shall be made in such a way that between two counting agents, one shall be in PPE. "Every persons should follow thermal screening, and should wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers," it said.

Earlier, theECI had banned all victory processions on or after the result day on May 2. The ECI's decision comes amidst spiralling Covid-19 cases in the country. "In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting. No victory procession after the counting on May 2 shall be permissible," an order issued by the poll body to chief electoral officers of all states and UTs said.

It also said that "Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned."

