Image Source : PTI EC singularly responsible for Covid-19 surge, officers should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has blamed the Election Commission for the second wave of Covid-19, LiveLaw reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee told EC's counsel that "your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19" and went to the extent of orally saying "your officers should be booked on murder charges probably", LiveLaw reported.

The HC observed that EC failed to enforce Covid norma during election campaigning despite court orders.

"Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?" the Chief Justice asked.

