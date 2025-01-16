Election Commission issues advisory on use of AI-generated content in poll campaigning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Office of Election Commission of India

Use of AI-generated content: Amid the growing use of artificial intelligence in election campaigns and its potential impact on voter opinions, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (January 16) issued an advisory to political parties, urging them to ensure transparency and accountability when using AI-generated content. The poll body asked political parties and candidates to appropriately disclose and label AI-generated synthetic content.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has consistently cautioned against the potential of AI and deep fakes in compounding the malaise of misinformation. He had expressed concern that deep fakes and misinformation have the potential to erode trust in electoral processes. During last year's Lok Sabha elections, the Commission had issued guidelines for responsible and ethical use of social media platforms.

Election Commission advisory on use of AI

The advisory introduces labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any images, videos, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content”.

It also requires political parties to include disclaimers during dissemination of campaign advertisements or promotional content, wherever synthetic content is utilised.

The advisory is in line with the Commission's efforts to ensure responsible use of AI and social media for a level playing field. During the GELS 2024, the Commission had issued guidelines for responsible and ethical use of social media platforms.

