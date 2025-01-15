Indian Navy's 3 warships commissioned in Mumbai: All you need to know about INS Nilgiri, Surat and Vagsheer

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INDIAN NAVY Three naval warships were commissioned in Mumbai.

Indian Navy warships INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, and INS Vagsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Navy described the commissioning of the three major combatants as a historic occasion. Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi also termed it as the "glorious history" of the Navy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, he added.

These state-of-the-art warships are equipped with advanced weaponry, surveillance systems, and communication technology to ensure they are ready to tackle modern security challenges. The warships have been designed to operate across diverse missions, ranging from combat to humanitarian and disaster relief operations. These warships are expected to play a crucial role in bolstering India’s maritime strength and ensuring security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Let's know about INS Nilgiri, INS Surat and INS Vagsheer in detail.

INS Nilgiri

INS Nilgiri is the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class.

It is named after the majestic Nilgiri mountain ranges

It is designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

This state-of-the-art frigate marks a major step toward enhancing India's blue-water capabilities.

The modern INS Nilgiri, the first of Project 17A class, truly stands as one of the world's most advanced warships.

It represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures.

It incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

It is equipped with modern aviation facilities and can operate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R.

Nilgiri's integrated systems such as Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Integrated Communication System

(ICS), Automated Power Management System, and Combat Management System (CMS) enable the ship to operate with a high degree of automation and efficiency.

The ship's advanced aviation facilities allow it to function as a floating helipad, capable of supporting operation of advanced helicopters like MH60R and ALH at standoff ranges.

The use of radar-absorbent material, deck rail system, enclosed Mooring Deck, flushed weapon launchers, acoustic dampeners and Infrared Suppression System (IRSS) enhances stealth capabilities thereby making her extremely difficult to be detected at sea.

INS Surat

INS Surat is the fourth and final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class.

It is the first ship to be named after a city in Gujarat and the fastest ever indigenously built destroyer in india, with a record time of only 31 months from launch to its deilvery.

With a length of 164 meters and displacing 7500 tons, INS Surat is one of the largest surface combatants to be built indigenously.

It is a follow-on to the Kolkata-class destroyers.

It incorporates improvements in design and capability, making it a critical addition to the Navy's surface fleet.

The ship is a potent and versatile platform capable of blue water operations across the spectrum of naval warfare in all dimensions - air, surface, sub-surface and electronic.

The ship is armed with advanced Surface to Surface 'BrahMos' supersonic cruise missiles and can strike enemy ships and shore installations with precision at extended ranges.

The ship is equipped with indigenous '76 mm Super Rapid Gun Mount' and close in weapon systems - four 'AK 630' guns can detect and engage surface and air threats.

The ship is staffed by a crew of about 30 officers and 350 sailors. The ship has dedicated accommodation for women officers and sailors.

The ship's crest depicts the iconic Hazira Lighthouse, a beacon of maritime prowess standing sentinel at southern entrance of Gulf of Khambat.

Ship's Motto - Sagare Prachand. The inscription "Sagare Prachand" translating to "Ferocious at sea", embodies the ship's purpose and prowess at sea.

Like INS Nilgiri, it has also been designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed at the MDL.

INS Vagsheer

INS Vagsheer is the sixth and final submarine under the Kalvarui-class Project 75.

It is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.

It is a diesel-electric submarine designed for multiple roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering.

It is armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems

It features modular construction, enabling future upgrades such as Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

The warship has the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons with both 18 torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles at the same time, underwater or surfaced.

It has a maximum diving depth of 350 metres (1,150 ft) and can stay at sea for 50 days.

It is designed by French naval defence and energy group Naval Group and manufactured by Mazagon Dock Limited.

What does commissioning of 3 warships mean for India?

The combined commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vagsheer demonstrates India’s unparalleled progress in defence self-reliance and Indigenous shipbuilding. The vessels have undergone rigorous trials, including machinery, hull, fire-fighting, and damage control assessments, as well as proving all navigation and communication systems at sea, making them fully operational and ready for deployment. This historic occasion not only enhances the Navy’s maritime strength but also symbolizes the nation’s remarkable achievements in defence manufacturing and self-reliance. It is a proud moment for the Indian Navy and the nation as a whole, further reinforcing India’s commitment to building a robust and self-sufficient defence ecosystem.

