PM Modi inducts three frontline naval combatants, says big day for India's maritime heritage

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi inducts INS Vagsheer, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri into Indian Navy.

Mumbai: In a significant move to bolster the Indian defense system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation. During an event, he inducted these naval ships to the Indian Navy.

On the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants, PM Narendra Modi said, "...Today is a very big day for India's maritime heritage, the glorious history of the Navy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had given new strength and a new vision to Indian Navy. Today, on his holy land, we are taking a very big step towards strengthening the Navy of the 21st century. This is the first time when a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine, all three are being commissioned together."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi departed for his one-day visit to Mumbai where he would dedicate three frontline naval combatants to the nation and inaugurate an ISKCON project.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

In line with his commitment to boost India's cultural heritage, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing center, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.