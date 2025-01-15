Rahul Gandhi hits out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' remark

Follow us on Image Source : X/CONGRESS Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' remark: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (January 15) hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that his remark that India got 'true independence' after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason and is an insult to every Indian.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, the Congress leader said that Bhagwat's remarks were an insult to freedom fighters and an attack on the Constitution.

'...he would be arrested'

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independence movement, and Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it is stating that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly. In any other country, he would be arrested and tried," the Congress MP said.

"To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian and it's about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming," he said at the inauguration of the Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

He further attacked the BJP, whose ideological mentor is the RSS, accusing it of insulting the national flag and the Constitution. "The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, do not believe in the Constitution and they have a completely different vision of India than we do. They want India to be run by a shady, hidden, secret society. They want India to be run by one man and they want to crush the voice of this country," he said.

"They want to crush the voices of Dalits, minorities, backward castes and tribals. This is their agenda and I would also like to say clearly that there is no other party in this country that can stop them. The only party that can stop them is the Congress party. The reason is that we are an ideological party and our ideology did not emerge yesterday. Our ideology like the RSS ideology is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years," he added.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say?

Earlier on Monday the RSS chief claimed that India achieved 'true independence' on the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said this day should be celebrated as the ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’ of the country which faced ‘parachakra’ (enemy attack) for several centuries.

Bhagwat asserted that the Ram temple movement was not started to oppose anyone. The RSS chief insisted this movement was started to awaken the "self" of Bharat so that the country could stand on its own feet and show the path to the world.

He was speaking after presenting the "National Devi Ahilya Award" to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Indore. Bhagwat pointed out there was no discord in the country during the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya last year.

