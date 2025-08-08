'Sign declaration or apologise to the nation': EC to Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim In a strongly worded statement, the Election Commission asserted that the country's electoral rolls have been prepared in a fair and transparent manner, dismissing any claims of tampering or manipulation.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday hit back at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to either submit a formal declaration supporting his "vote chori" (vote theft) allegation or publicly apologise for making what it described as baseless and absurd claims. The poll body's sharp response came hours after Gandhi accused the Commission of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a strongly worded statement, the Election Commission asserted that the country's electoral rolls have been prepared in a fair and transparent manner, dismissing any claims of tampering or manipulation.

Calling on the senior Congress leader to either substantiate his claims with facts under oath or retract them, the Commission said it is prepared to initiate appropriate proceedings based on his response. "If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have respect for law and sign the Declaration or Apologise to the Nation for raising absurd allegations against ECI," the poll body added, as per the news agency ANI.

More details to be added.