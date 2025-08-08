Rahul Gandhi accuses 'EC-BJP nexus' of vote theft, poses five questions to the poll body Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has posed five questions to the Election Commission and said that instead of "threatening" him, the poll panel must answer such questions. He also accused the Election Commission of working in tandem with the BJP to manipulate the election outcome.

Bengaluru:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, criticising it for asking him to submit an affidavit under oath in response to his recent allegations. Addressing the 'Vote Adhikar Rally' in Bengaluru, Gandhi said that he had already taken an oath inside Parliament while holding the Constitution and stood firmly by his claim of widespread vote theft during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Rae Bareli MP accused the Election Commission of working in tandem with the BJP to manipulate the election outcome. "The EC is asking me to submit an affidavit and give information under oath. But I have already taken oath inside Parliament, holding the Constitution," he said, drawing applause from the rally attendees.

The EC websites in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have been shut down because they knew that if people started questioning based on data, then their entire structure would collapse, Gandhi alleged. He posed 5 questions to the Election Commission and said that instead of "threatening" him, the poll panel must answer such questions.

Rahul Gandhi's 5 questions to EC

Why are you not giving voter lists in a digital machine readable format to the people of India? Why are you destroying video evidence? Why is EC committing massive fraud in the voter lists? Why is EC threatening the opposition instead of answering our questions? Why is EC behaving like an agent of the BJP?

Congress seeks probe into 'vote heft'

The senior Congress leader wanted his party-run government in Karnataka to investigate and act against the "crime of stealing the election". Gandhi claimed Narendra Modi is "a Prime Minister with a margin of 25 Lok Sabha seats," and that "if we get the electronic voter data from across the country then we will prove that the Indian Prime Minister is holding the post by theft." Further, Gandhi said: "In 2024 Lok Sabha election, our alliance wins in Maharashtra. But after 4 months, the BJP won the Maharashtra Assembly election. It was a surprising election result. When we tried to find out, we learnt that 1 crore new voters cast their votes; 1 crore new voters who had never voted in the LS polls voted in the assembly election in Maharashtra."

Gandhi claims BJP benefited from new votes

The Congress leader claimed that such new votes went to the BJP, which pointed to "wrongdoings." Wherever such new voters cast their votes, the BJP won, Gandhi alleged. "The votes of our alliance did not reduce and we got exactly the same number of votes we had in the Lok Sabha election. The new voters went to the BJP in the Assembly election," he added. The Congress leader said the data he and his party leaders extracted was evidence of a crime and it took six months to "dig out facts" when they had to rummage through a huge pile of papers.

