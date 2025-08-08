Election Commission declares Tejashwi Yadav’s EPIC card as 'fake', demands original by August 16 The Patna district administration earlier responded to Tejashwi Yadav’s allegation by releasing a screenshot from the draft electoral rolls, clearly displaying the names and photographs of the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, as well as his father and RJD president, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (EC) has declared as fake the EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number displayed by Tejashwi Yadav during a press conference. The card number shown, RAB2916120, was found to be unauthorised and does not match any record in the EC’s database. This has raised serious concerns about the authenticity of the document presented by the Bihar Leader of Opposition.

Election Commission issues notice and deadlines

The EC has now issued a fresh notice to Tejashwi Yadav, asking him to submit the original EPIC card for verification by August 16, 2025, 5:00 PM. The notice points out that in Tejashwi’s nomination papers filed in 2015 and 2020 for the Raghopur Assembly constituency, the EPIC number recorded was RAB0456228. This number also appears in the latest Special Intensive Revision 2025 records submitted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) during the voter list update.

Despite these official records, the EPIC number presented at the August 2 (Sunday) press event (RAB2916120) was not found in the entire electoral database of India, leading to allegations that the card shown is counterfeit.

Tejashwi had first alleged that his name was not there in the new draft voter list released on August 1, and later he alleged that his EPIC number had been changed.

Legal Implications and EC's Warning

The Election Commission reminded that creating or using fake government documents is a punishable offence under the law. Accordingly, it has strongly urged Tejashwi Yadav to hand over the suspect EPIC card to the Electoral Registration Officer’s office by the stipulated deadline.

The matter points to serious electoral integrity concerns and has attracted widespread attention in political circles. The EC’s move to seek clarification aims at ensuring transparency and upholding the credibility of the voter registration system.