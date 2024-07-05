ED conducts searches in money laundering case to probe Sewage Treatment Plants 'scam' in DJB, seizes cash

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (July 5) said that it seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, ‘incriminating’ documents and digital devices as it conducted searches as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some Sewage Treatment Plants by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The raids were conducted on July 3 in multiple places in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering probe steps from an FIR of the Delhi government anti-corruption branch (ACB) against a company named Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Pappankala, Nilothi [Package 1], Najafgarh, Keshopur [Package 2], Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini [Package 3] and Kondli [Package 4]. These four tenders, valued at Rs 1,943 crore, were awarded to various joint venture (JV) entities in October, 2022.

What does the FIR say?

According to the ED, the FIR filed by the ACB alleges that only three JV companies participated in the four tenders. "While two JVs got one tender each, one JV got two tenders. The three JVs participated in the four STP tenders mutually to ensure that each one got the tender," the ED said.

The FIR alleges that the tendering conditions were made "restrictive" including adoption of IFAS technology to ensure that select few entities could participate in the four bids, it said.

"The cost estimates initially prepared was Rs 1,546 crore but was revised during the tender process to Rs 1,943 crore. It is further alleged that the contracts were awarded to the three JVs at inflated rates which caused a substantive loss to the exchequer," the central agency said.

The ED said that its probe found that four tenders related to STPs valued at Rs 1,943 crore were awarded by the DJB to three JVs.

In all the four tenders, two JVs [out of three common JVs] participated in each tender and all the three JVs secured the tenders, the agency said.

"The costs adopted by DJB for upgradation and augmentation were same though the cost of upgradation is lesser than the cost for augmentation. All the 3 JVs submitted the same experience certificate issued from a Taiwan Project to DJB for securing the tenders and the same was accepted without any verifications," it said.

All the three JVs "sub-contracted" the work related to the four tenders to Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad.

The verification of the tender documents shows that the initial cost of four tenders was about Rs 1,546 crore which was revised to Rs 1,943 crore without following due process/project reports, according to the ED.

"Cash of Rs 41 lakh, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized during the searches," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on Kejriwal's bail plea, next hearing on July 17