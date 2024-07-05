Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea, next hearing on July 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy case.

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail application concerning the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI regarding the bail plea and scheduled the next hearing for July 17. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the AAP leader is neither a flight risk nor a terrorist and noted that the CBI arrested him shortly after he was granted bail in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering case.

CBI objects to Kejriwal directly approaching High Court

On the other hand, advocate DP Singh, representing the CBI, objected to Kejriwal's direct approach to the High Court without first submitting the bail plea to the trial court. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12

Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court extended Krjriwal's judicial custody till July 12. During the proceedings, Kejriwal requested the court's permission to speak but the court said he is already being represented through his counsels. Kejriwal said his wife was instrumental in managing his health over the years and as she had a detailed knowledge about his ailments and medical history, granting her access to his medical records every week was justifiable and essential.

"Transparency in his medical care is not only a legal requirement but also a critical component of ethical medical practice. Therefore, the applicant (Arvind Kejriwal) and his wife must be duly informed of all aspects of the treatment being administered, ensuring their capability to make informed decisions about his health," the plea said.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court. The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the policy. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

(With inputs from PTI)

