Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court challenging his arrest, CBI remand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case.

This comes after a court sent the Chief Minister to judicial custody till July 12 in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam, saying his name has surfaced as one of the main conspirators and as the investigation is still in progress, his further custodial interrogation may be required.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy. On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

