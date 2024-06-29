Excise 'scam': Delhi Court reserves order as Arvind Kejriwal's 3-day CBI custody ends today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved an order on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea seeking judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case. In the application given to Rouse Avenue Court seeking judicial custody, CBI has said that Arvind Kejriwal is not cooperating in the investigation and is deliberately avoiding giving direct answers to the questions.

"Kejriwal is a prominent political figure who can influence investigation. The CM is not cooperating in the investigation, and did not give proper and direct answers to the questions."

CBI said, "Kejriwal could also not explain why during the second wave of Covid, Cabinet approval for the revised excise duty policy was obtained in a hurry within just day, while the accused persons of the South Group were camping in Delhi. Were and were holding meetings. That too with his close associate Vijay Nair. Kejriwal also avoided questions regarding Nair and his meetings with various stakeholders."

The Delhi court had on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI's custody for three days after the agency arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy. On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.

What next for Kejriwal

Kejriwal can remain in the CBI's custody until his custodial interrogation in the corruption case comes to an end, which can go on for a maximum of 15 days. If he fails to secure bail in both the cases being probed by the CBI and ED, he will go back to judicial custody once his police remand ends in the present case. The court had, on June 19, extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the money-laundering case till July 3.