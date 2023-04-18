ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 11.04 crore in INX money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 11.04 crore of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in connection to an INX Media money laundering case on Tuesday, officials said. ED attached four properties which include three movable and one immovable property in Karnataka's Coorg district.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the statement said. Karti Chidamabaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, is a sitting MP from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.

He was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED. The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received 'directly or indirectly' from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.

