A moderate-intensity earthquake hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir today. The quake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 14.02 hours. No immediate reports of casualties or damage has been reported so far.

This afternoon, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck 119 kilometers north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh as well. The tremors were felt at 13.11 hours.

On Tuesday too, an earthquake with magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck 84 kms east of Katra at 8.56 am.

