Delhi-NCR earthquake: 'It felt like bridge or something collapsed', people react to magnitude 4 jolt | Video

Delhiites woke up to a magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Monday morning, tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in areas of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. People said that the earthquake was intense and strong tremors were felt. The National Center for Seismology said that the location of the earthquake was in New Delhi, at a depth of five kilometres. The tremors struck at 5:36 am, according to the agency.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out. Commuters who were travelling also said that they felt intense tremors in the wee hours of Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and urged everyone to stay calm and follow precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi's post read.

Never felt like this before: How people reacted to the jolt

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed." Another commuter said, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed."

One described the quake as if any train was running here underground. "Everything was shaking," he said while waiting at the New Delhi Railway station which witnessed a tragic stampede that killed at least 18, a day before.

A resident of Ghaziabad said, "Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking."

A woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 said, "We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly. But it was quite strong. People came rushing out."

'Loud sound was heard': Official

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added.

The Delhi Police asked the people to call helpline number 112 in case of emergency. "We hope you all are safe, Delhi ! For any emergency help, dial 112," the Delhi Police posted on X.