Sunday, October 17, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. EAM Jaishankar in Israel for high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties

EAM Jaishankar in Israel for high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties

Jaishankar will also be visiting places of historical significance to India, demonstrating its long-term presence in the region and constructive role played in shaping the history of the region.  

PTI PTI
Tel Aviv Published on: October 17, 2021 16:09 IST
eam, jaishankar, israel, eam jaishankar
Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR

EAM Jaishankar in Israel for high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a five-day visit during which he will hold talks with Israel’s top leadership to mutually prepare a roadmap for further enriching the strategic ties besides exploring new areas of bilateral collaboration. This is Jaishankar's first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar would call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his standalone visit. He will also be holding talks with leading academics from all over Israel, business community leaders and interacting with the Indian Jewish community.

Jaishankar will also be visiting places of historical significance to India, demonstrating its long-term presence in the region and constructive role played in shaping the history of the region.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of his departure. 

ALSO READ | EAM S Jaishankar to embark on 3-day visit to Israel

ALSO READ | Jaishankar arrives in Armenia as part of his three-nation tour to Central Asia

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News