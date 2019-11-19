Image Source : ANI Dutch firm to salvage naphtha-laden ship stuck off Goa coast

Almost a month after a naphtha- laden ship ran aground off the Goa coast, the order to salvage the vessel and empty it would be given to a private firm on Tuesday, Chief Minsiter Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Sawant told reporters a Dutch-based marine engineering firm will be entrusted the work of salvaging the ship loaded with naphtha. "Mormugao Port Trust will issue an order to the firm to salvage the ship on Tuesday. The Director-General of Shipping, which has been monitoring the process, has informed the same to the state government, the chief minister said.

He said the Dutch company would be tasked with unloading naphtha from the tanker, which ran aground off the Goa coast in the last week of October, and also salvage it.

Sawant said the action would be initiated against those responsible for the running aground of the ship only after the vessel is salvaged and danger posed due to its presence is over.

The initial attempts to salvage the unmanned tanker, Nu Shi Nalini, had failed, prompting the state government to involve private players do salvage it.

Sawant has been drawing flak for failure to salvage the ship, which poses a threat to the environment and marine life along the state's coast.

The Director-General of Shipping has formed a five-member committee to oversee off loading of naphtha from the vessel.

ALSO READ: Khattar hints against bringing legislation to reserve 75 pc jobs in private sector for local youth

ALSO READ: India to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US​