Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER). DTC electric bus breaks down on the way hours after launch.

Highlights Just few hours after launch of 150 electric buses, 1 bus broke down mid way near Rohini Depot

It happened because of high vehicle temperature beyond specified limit, said DTC on May 25

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 new electric buses from Indraprastha Depot on May 24

Just few hours after the launch of 150 electric buses in Delhi, one of the buses broke down mid way near Rohini Depot because of high vehicle temperature beyond the specified limit, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said on Wednesday (May 25).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 new electric buses from Indraprastha Depot on Tuesday (May 24). However, one of them broke down after the temperature of the vehicle rose beyond the specified limit.

DTC clarification on the matter:

The DTC, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.

"Electric Bus no 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended the bus and put it on road within two hours", said DTC in a tweet.

The DTC Karamchari Union said bus number DL 516G D2610, which was from Rohini Depot Sector 37, broke down around 4:00 pm on the day of launch.

CM Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also had a short ride on the electric bus from Indraprastha Depot to Rajghat Depot after flagging off the fleet.

Kejriwal also announced three-day free ride for commuters in these buses starting from Tuesday.

