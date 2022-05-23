Free ride for Delhiites for 3 days in 150 new electric buses from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for three days in the new 150 electric buses which are to be flagged off by CM Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Tuesday, the Delhi government announced on Monday.

In January, Delhi Transport Minister Gahlot said that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will soon deploy 1,500 electric buses, making the national capital the first state to adopt e-buses on such a huge scale.

Gahlot tweeted, "Under Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision, we're committed to achieve 100% electrification of buses. DTC will soon be deploying 1500 e-buses as part of TheGrandChallenge. Convergence CESL has announced RFP. Delhi will be the 1st state to adopt e-buses at such scale."

CM Kejriwal-led government had also launched a dedicated one-stop website for the promotion and adoption of electric vehicles in the city to encourage commuters to switch to EVs.

The website will impart information on charging stations like its location, type of charger needed and charging points.

