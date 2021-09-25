Saturday, September 25, 2021
     
Muzaffarnagar Published on: September 25, 2021 12:50 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Drill in 5 Muzaffarnagar hospitals to test emergency response to Covid rush

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department organised mock drills in five government hospitals here to test their emergency response preparedness to deal with any rush of coronavirus patients, officials said Saturday. The hospitals have been preparing themselves to deal with any possible third wave of the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said mock drills were held in five government hospitals and doctors and other staff where involved in the high-paced exercise.

The five hospitals are -- District Women Hospital (40 beds), Faloda Community Health Centre (CHC), Bhopa CHC, Sisoli CHC and Budhana CHC (10 beds each).

