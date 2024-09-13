DRDO, Indian Navy achieve success with VLSRSAM in successful low-altitude interception test

Follow us on Image Source : ANI VL-SRSAM

In a significant advancement for India's defense capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy celebrated a major achievement with the successful test launch of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM). This marks the second consecutive successful launch of the VLSRSAM, conducted on September 13, 2024, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The missile has successfully intercepted a high-speed aerial target flying at a very low altitude mimicking sea skimming aerial threat.

The DRDO and the Indian Navy's back-to-back successes with the VLSRSAM reflect India's ongoing commitment to advancing its defense capabilities and achieving self-reliance in military technology. As the country continues to enhance its defense systems, the VLSRSAM stands as a symbol of India's progress in achieving cutting-edge military technology.

