Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. DRDO, Indian Navy achieve success with VLSRSAM in successful low-altitude interception test

DRDO, Indian Navy achieve success with VLSRSAM in successful low-altitude interception test

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully flight test Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2024 15:43 IST
VL-SRSAM
Image Source : ANI VL-SRSAM

In a significant advancement for India's defense capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy celebrated a major achievement with the successful test launch of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM). This marks the second consecutive successful launch of the VLSRSAM, conducted on September 13, 2024, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. 

The missile has successfully intercepted a high-speed aerial target flying at a very low altitude mimicking sea skimming aerial threat.

The DRDO and the Indian Navy's back-to-back successes with the VLSRSAM reflect India's ongoing commitment to advancing its defense capabilities and achieving self-reliance in military technology. As the country continues to enhance its defense systems, the VLSRSAM stands as a symbol of India's progress in achieving cutting-edge military technology.

(Inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement