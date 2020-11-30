Image Source : PTI DRDO increases ICU beds in Covid-care hospital in Delhi Cantonment (Image used for representational purpose only)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has increased the number of ICU beds to 500 in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital at Delhi Cantonment, an official statement said on Sunday.

The hospital was made operational on July 5 by the DRDO to treat COVID-19 patients from Delhi and other states. It has a total of 1,000 beds.

The statement said 3,271 patients were admitted to the hospital so far, out of which 2,796 have been cured/discharged. At present, 434 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital out of which 356 are civilians and 78 are service personnel, it said.

"The DRDO has increased the number of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds to 500 in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital at Delhi Cantonment on the advice of the Union Government in view of the rising number of cases in Delhi-NCR. All the beds are provided with oxygen support," the statement said.

It said the hospital has been admitting patients from Delhi and states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

