Image Source : PTI Delhi govt issues Work-from-home orders for 50% of its non-essential services employees

The Delhi government issued work-from-home (WFH) orders for 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The govt also advised private establishments to stagger timings and the presence of staff in the view of the Covid pandemic.

"All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1/equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff," Delhi chief secretary and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev said, in an order issued on Saturday.

As per the order, Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent.

Private offices are further advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible, it said.

In a tweet, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "DDMA has decided to reduce the number of government employees attending office at the same time, it has been decided that in respect of officials lower than Grade 1, only 50 per cent of the strength shall attend office. Private offices are also advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, Delhi has 38,181 active cases of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from ANI)

