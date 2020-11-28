Delhi records 4,998 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 8,998

Image Source : PTI A health worker conducts Covid-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital.

Delhi recorded as many as 4,998 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 8,998. Eighty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 69,051 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,61,742 in the national capital, including 5,16,166 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 36,578, of which 22,349 are in home isolation.

Latest India News