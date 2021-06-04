Jammu: DRDO sets up 500-bedded COVID makeshift hospital at Bhagwati Nagar in just 16 days via PM CARES Fund

Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO sets up 500-bedded COVID makeshift hospital in Jammu in 16 days via PM CARES Fund

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a 500 bedded makeshift hospital on the reclaimed land of Tawi River at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu to ensure the best possible patient care services to the Covid-19 patients.

The temporary hospital has been built in the span of 16 days by the funds allotted through PMCares.

Of the total 500 beds at Bhagwati Nagar Centre, 125 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, while others would be a set of Covid beds with 24 hours oxygen facility.

The hospital would be equipped with ventilators, monitors, in-house pharmacy, diagnostic facility, X-Ray and CT Scan machines.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending all possible assistance to Jammu and Kashmir,” the Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said after inaugurating the hospital.

He said the health infrastructure in Jammu and other areas of the division continues to be the backbone of healthcare services.

Underlining the importance of providing best healthcare services to the people, especially those living in remote areas, the Lt. Governor remarked that the robust health infrastructure in Jammu division with decentralised community health system in the form of panchayat covid care centres has an extensive outreach even in several far-flung locales.

