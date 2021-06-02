DRDO opens 500-bed Covid Care Centre in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Image Source : DRDO (TWITTER) DRDO's 500-bed Covid Care Centre inaugurated in Haldwani.

A 500-bed Covid Care Hospital has been set up by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Haldwani. It was inaugurated virtually by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday. Member of Parliament Dr Ajay Bhatt, Minister Bansidhar Bhagat, Leader of Opposition Dr Indira Hridayesh as well as senior officials of DRDO and Uttarakhand Government.

The Covid Care Centre has been dedicated and named after General Bipin Chandra Joshi, PVSM, AVSM, ADC who belonged to state of Uttarakhand and was the 17th Chief of Indian Army. The Centre will become fully operational from 03 June 2021, DRDO tweeted.

This Covid Care facility comprises of 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators. With 100% power backup, it is centrally air conditioned for all weather conditions. Pathology laboratory, Pharmacy, X-Ray and ECG etc., are inherent part of the facility.

Image Source : DRDO (TWITTER) DRDO's 500-bed Covid Care Centre inaugurated in Haldwani.

Mandatory fire safety norms have been ensured with fire detection alarm system, fire hydrants and fire-fighting equipments. A control centre with Wi-Fi, CCTVs and helpline number is also established for proper monitoring and hospital management through modern system software. Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility would be provided by co-located Government Medical College, Haldwani.

This hospital, which has been built in 21 days, is the result of dedicated efforts of workforce of 350 persons who worked relentlessly round the clock under adverse weather conditions.

This time-bound challenging task involved co-ordination among various government agencies and arranging mammoth quantity of stores amidst country wide lockdown. Ample measures have been taken in design and functioning of the hospital to meet any unforeseen challenges in future.

Image Source : DRDO (TWITTER) DRDO's 500-bed Covid Care Centre inaugurated in Haldwani.

In the present alarming COVID situation in the State and Country, the Covid Care Centre will help the people of Uttarakhand and provide them timely essential medicare amid pandemic.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded DRDO for its continuous timely assistance during this pandemic.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the relentless efforts of the team involved in this very important mammoth task and thanked Uttarakhand Government for all the support.

Latest India News