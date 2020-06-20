Doomsday prediction and the Mayan calendar: All you need to know

Image Source : WIKIPEDIA As per History.com, "The Maya Empire, centered in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, reached the peak of its power and influence around the sixth century A.D. The Maya excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics, and left behind an astonishing amount of impressive architecture and symbolic artwork. Most of the great stone cities of the Maya were abandoned by A.D. 900, however, and since the 19th century scholars have debated what might have caused this dramatic decline."

Sunday, June 21, that is tomorrow, will be the end of the world if the infamous Mayan Calendar is to be believed. The calendar which predicted doomsday in 2012, has claimed that the date was misread and the eventual doomsday will be tomorrow, Sunday, June 21.

Normally, one would brush off the theory as just another crazy conspiracy theory that surfaces every now and then. But given that the world is suffering from an unprecedented pandemic, earthquakes have been more frequent than ever, cyclones on either coast of India, unprecedented deterioration of international relations between the world's major countries including, most recently, India and China, one can't help but think that maybe there is more in store as far as 2020 is concerned.

The day also coincides with an annular Solar Eclipse which will take place tomorrow.

The theorists which study the Mayan calendar claim that the initial date for the apocalypse -- December 21 2012 -- was misread and the read date is June 21 2020. They base their claim on the fact that the gregorian calendar that we follow accounts for an extra day every leap year. So if the calculations are made for the last 2,800 years, the doomsday date comes up to June 21, 2020.

So What Will Happen Tomorrow?

Nothing most likely. The world will experience a beautiful solar eclipse which will be the last time till 2022 that this eclipse will be seen in India. But in an off chance that the prophecy does come true, it will be less of a surprise in 2020, that it would have been in any other year. This year has already thrown things at us which were unimaginable until some time back.

Who were the Mayans?

As per History.com, "The Maya Empire, centered in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, reached the peak of its power and influence around the sixth century A.D. The Maya excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics, and left behind an astonishing amount of impressive architecture and symbolic artwork. Most of the great stone cities of the Maya were abandoned by A.D. 900, however, and since the 19th century scholars have debated what might have caused this dramatic decline."

Did you know? Among the earliest Maya a single language existed, but by the Preclassic Period a great linguistic diversity developed among the various Maya peoples. In modern-day Mexico and Central America, around 5 million people speak some 70 Maya languages; most of them are bilingual in Spanish.

