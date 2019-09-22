Donald Trump's jovial tweet ahead of Howdy Modi event: 'Will be in Houston with my friend'

Ahead of the Howdy Modi event in Houston, US President Donald Trump had a jovial tweet to put out. "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!," he said on Twitter.

"We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston, where he and Modi would address over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

"He (Modi) asked if I would go with him and I've accepted and We're going to have a good time," Trump said minutes before he boarded Marine One from the White House lawns. "I hear it's a tremendous crowd," he added.

Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.

