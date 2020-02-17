Donald Trump to be in India on Feb 24, 25: Here's the full schedule of US President official visit

Donald Trump to be on a two-day India visit on Feb 24, 25

Preparations are on full swing ahead of Donald Trump's first visit to India as US President on February 24 and 25. President Trump, who will be accompanied by US first lady Melania Trump, will touch down in India on Feb 24 and pay a visit to Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As bonhomie between PM Modi and Trump is admired across the world, a lot is being expected from Modi-Trump meet in terms of India-US bilateral relations.

Here's the full schedule of Donald Trump's first official visit to India

President Trump's who will be on a two-day India visit will touch down in Ahmedabad on February 24.

According to a tweet by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Trump will be greeted by 'Namaste Trump' posters.

Trump is scheduled to visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram and take part in a 22-km-long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders will inaugurate a world's largest cricket stadium in Motera and address a gathering there, with an expected audience of over a lakh people.

While it was earlier speculated that the programme would be called 'Kem Chho Trump', a Gujarati expression, the AMC posters confirmed it was now christened as 'Namaste Trump', apparently to give it a pan-India appeal.

Ahead of his visit, posters on the event in the Motera stadium read "Two great democracies at the world's biggest cricket stadium" and "Bringing India and America together at the world's biggest cricket stadium".

The roadshow, which will commence after the visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, will proceed to SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport and reach the newly-constructed 1.10 lakh capacity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which will be inaugurated by Trump and Modi.

Donald Trump is also expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra during his two-day India visit.

Trump is expected to meet top business leaders on Feb 25 in Delhi with the core focus on job creation and manufacturing in the US

(With inputs from PTI)

