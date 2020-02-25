Image Source : PTI India, US to set up counter-narcotic centre: Trump

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday. President Trump on Tuesday said that India and the United States have decided to set up counter-narcotics centers and therefore both the countries are working on blue dot network for sustainable projects.

After holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said, "We decided to set up counter-narcotic centre. We are working on blue dot network for sustainable projects."

Trump said that India and the US is committed to protecting citizens from radical Islamic terror.

"In our discussions, PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries' commitment to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. In this effort, the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," Donald Trump said.

Trump in his media briefing also said that the two leaders discussed 5G telecom technology and the situation in Indo-Pacific. "We discussed 5G telecom technology, situation in Indo-Pacific," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks on the second and main leg of Trump's 36-hour India visit. Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday and took a tour of Ahmedabad. PM Modi and Donald Trump addressed a mega event at the Motera cricket stadium where over 1 lakh people had gathered to witness the extravaganza. After visiting the Taj Mahal later on Monday evening, Trump landed in Delhi and checked in at ITC Maurya hotel. Donald Trump was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.