Doctor, wife tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi

A doctor and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi. A total of six people people were found infected with the virus in Itarsi area of Hoshangabad.

All the patients were sent into quarantine. Meanwhile, their contacts were placed under home quarantine. "Six people including a doctor & his wife have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Itarsi area of Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. The patients are in quarantine while their contacts have been placed under home quarantine," news agency ANI quoted Hoshangabad Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Sudhir Jaisani as saying.

Earlier today, a 62-year-old doctor who had tested for coronavirus, died in Indore, taking the death toll in the district to 22. Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said that the victim, who was a general physician, breathed his last at a private hospital in the morning.

