DMRC launches free WiFi services on Airport Express line

Delhi Metro's Airport Express line is now enabled with free WiFi service. DMRC managing director Mangu Singh launched wifi service on Thursday (today).

New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2020 12:18 IST
Delhi Metro's Airport Express line (Representational image)

Free WiFi services on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express line were launched on Thursday. The services were launched by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh.

Upon launching the WiFi service on the Airport Express line, a TV screen was also seen installed inside the Airport Express metro coach showing WiFi signal strength which was around 83.86 mbps. 

The Airport Express metro travels between New Delhi railway station to IGI Airport Terminal 3. The metro takes around 20-25 minutes to commute passengers between the two stations.

