DMRC launches free WiFi services on Airport Express line

Delhi Metro's Airport Express line (Representational image)

Free WiFi services on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express line were launched on Thursday. The services were launched by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh.

Upon launching the WiFi service on the Airport Express line, a TV screen was also seen installed inside the Airport Express metro coach showing WiFi signal strength which was around 83.86 mbps.

WiFi services launched in Delhi Metro's Airport Express line by Mangu Singh, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). pic.twitter.com/NdORLGKHNN — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

The Airport Express metro travels between New Delhi railway station to IGI Airport Terminal 3. The metro takes around 20-25 minutes to commute passengers between the two stations.

ALSO READ: Several trapped as factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi collapses after massive fire; NDRF team on spot

ALSO READ: More than 30 vehicles pile-up due to fog on Delhi-Jaipur highway, at least 15 injured