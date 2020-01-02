More than 30 vehicles pile-up due to fog on Delhi-Jaipur highway, at least 15 injured

Image Source : ANI Several vehicles collide at Delhi-Jaipur highway

Due to foggy conditions, more than 30 vehicles have piled up at the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The incident took place on Thursday morning.

As per initial reports, around 15 people have got injured who are being provided with medical assistance.

Rajasthan: Several vehicles collided due to low visibility, caused by foggy weather conditions on National Highway 8 in Dooghera, Alwar today. Around a dozen people were injured & shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/tD5b0zHTy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation.

More details awaited...

