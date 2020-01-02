Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
  4. More than 30 vehicles pile-up due to fog on Delhi-Jaipur highway, at least 15 injured

More than 30 vehicles pile up at the Delhi-Jaipur highway due to fog. Several people are said to be injured in the incident.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2020 10:34 IST
Image Source : ANI

Due to foggy conditions, more than 30 vehicles have piled up at the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The incident took place on Thursday morning.

As per initial reports, around 15 people have got injured who are being provided with medical assistance. 

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation.

More details awaited...

