More than 30 vehicles pile-up due to fog on Delhi-Jaipur highway, at least 15 injured

Due to foggy conditions, more than 30 vehicles have piled up at the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The incident took place on Thursday morning.
As per initial reports, around 15 people have got injured who are being provided with medical assistance.
Rajasthan: Several vehicles collided due to low visibility, caused by foggy weather conditions on National Highway 8 in Dooghera, Alwar today. Around a dozen people were injured & shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/tD5b0zHTy5— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation.
More details awaited...
ALSO READ: Factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi collapses after massive fire; several trapped
ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu rural local body polls: Counting of votes underway