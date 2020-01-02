Several trapped as factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi collapses after massive fire; NDRF team on spot

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi

Several people were reported trapped in the debris of a factory that collapsed in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the wee hours of Thursday. At least 35 fire tenders are present at the spot as efforts to douse the flames continue. According to reports, the factory had engulfed into flames early in the day. A blast was later reported from the factory while the rescue operations were underway. Those trapped also include some fire brigade personnel.

The fire was reported from the factory of Okaya batteries. A call regarding the fire was received at 4:23 am. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the spot as rescue operations are underway.

Peeragarhi factory fire: Rescue operation by NDRF and Fire brigade personnel underway. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/YgwarQS094 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Reports of any casualties were yet not available.

Reason for the fire could not be known.

More details are awaited..

