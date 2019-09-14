DK Shivakumar hospitalised for the third time while in ED custody

Image Source : ANI DK Shivakumar hospitalised for the third time

Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar on Saturday was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi after he complained of high blood pressure. Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura, is in ED custody since September 3. He faces money laundering charges. Earlier on Thursday, he complained of being unwell following which he was taken to the hospital.

Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been constantly contending before a Delhi court that Shivakumar is unwell and that he needs medical attention.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday had visited the hospital but he was not allowed to meet Shivakumar as ED officials stopped him.

Shivakumar was remanded to ED custody on December 3 and he was produced in court on Friday (September 13) as his custody ended.

On Friday, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought 5-day extension of his custody.

The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya was also questioned by the ED on Thursday (September 12).

The Congress leader's daughter is a management graduate will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Aishwarya is a trustee in an education trust floated by her father.

The central agency in September last year registered a money-laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The criminal case was filed based on an Income Tax Department charge sheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

