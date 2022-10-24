Diwali 2022: PM Modi's emotional meeting with Army officer after 21 years

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi with Major Amit in Kargil.

PM Modi in Kargil on Diwali: Continuing his Diwali tradition of last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kargil on Monday (October 24) to celebrate the festival of light with jawans on the front.

While PM Modi said he was privileged to celebrate Diwali with the brave jawans, the Army soldiers were also excited to see the prime minister amidst them on the special occasion.

ALSO READ: PM Modi in Kargil on Diwali: 'Privileged to celebrate festival with our brave jawans'

For one young Army officer it was not only a matter of pride but emotional moment to meet te PM. Major Amit met PM Modi and presented him a 2001 picture of him with the then Gujarat chief minister during his visit to the Sainik School where he studied.

Major Amit, officials said, had met Modi at the Sainik School in Balachadi in Gujarat. Modi had visited the school soon after taking over as the state's chief minister in October that year.

"Today they met again in Kargil and it was a very emotional meeting," an official said.

The photo shows Amit and another student receiving a shield from Modi.

ALSO READ: Diwali Celebration 2022: Ayodhya sets record by lighting over 15 lakh ‘Diyas’ in grand Deepotsav

The prime minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, following his custom of spending time with armed forces personnel on this festival every year since he became prime minister in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News