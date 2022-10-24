Diwali Celebration 2022: Ayodhya sets record by lighting over 15 lakh ‘Diyas’ in grand Deepotsav

Follow us on Image Source : @UPTOURISMGOV/TWITTER Ayodhya turns into a tower of divine beauty as it illuminated with lakhs of Diyas

Diwali Celebration 2022: On Diwali eve, it appears as Lord Rama’s land Ayodhya returned to its surreal beauty of Treta Yug as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of devotees lit a record over 15 lakh ‘Diyas’ to illuminate the holy city during grand Deepotsav on bank of Saryu on Sunday.



Lakh earthen lamps were lit here as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that included fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank during the sixth edition of the Deepotsav.

People in large numbers visited Ram ki Paidi Saturday evening to have a feel of the Deepotsav. Excited youngsters were busy taking selfies and uploading these on their social media accounts.



PM Modi offers prayers

PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here. This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020. Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti". Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead. PM Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.

PM Modi witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Sabka Saath, Sabja Vikas" motto: PM Modi

PM Modi said Lord Ram’s rule was the inspiration behind his government’s "Sabka Saath, Sabja Vikas" motto, as he spent an evening in Ayodhya where lakhs of "diyas" lit up the banks of the holy Saryu. PM Modi also witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi, along with a grand musical laser show.

PM Modi linked the BJP government mantra that suggests inclusive development during his speech at the Ram Katha Park. He went on to make another short address at Ram ki Paidi where a record 15.76 lakh earthen lamps arranged on the river bank were lit by volunteers.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: PM Modi in Ayodhya: Lord Ram's ideals beacon of light for people aspiring developed India in 25 years

Latest India News