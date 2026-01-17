'Distraction by beauty': Congress MLA's disturbing 'rape theory' sparks outrage In a video that has since gone viral, Baraiya suggested that sexual violence could occur due to momentary “distraction” caused by “very beautiful” women. He claimed that even men with otherwise “normal” minds could commit rape if overwhelmed by such distraction.

New Delhi:

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s controversial statement has ignited a fierce political backlash in Madhya Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of trivialising sexual violence and promoting a deeply regressive mindset toward women and marginalised communities. Baraiya, while speaking to the media, offered a bizarre explanation for rape, linking it to physical appearance, caste identity, and what he claimed were misinterpreted religious texts.

‘Distraction by beauty’

“The theory of rape is that any man, regardless of his mindset, may be walking on the road. If he sees an extremely beautiful girl, his brain can get distracted, and then rape can happen,” the MLA said in the purported clip. The comments immediately drew sharp criticism for appearing to blame victims and reducing a serious crime to a momentary lapse of self-control.

The controversy deepened when Baraiya went on to invoke caste-based explanations for sexual violence. Referring to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), he claimed women from these communities are more frequently targeted because of what he described as a “distorted belief system” rooted in ancient religious texts.

He alleged that certain scriptures promote the idea that sexual relations with women of specific castes bring spiritual rewards, similar to the merit gained from pilgrimages. Baraiya cited a text he referred to as Rudrayamal Tantra to support his claims.

“Since they cannot actually go to those pilgrimage sites, the option given is to commit such acts at home to receive the same merit,” he said, suggesting this belief fuels sexual violence against marginalised women. The remarks were widely condemned as not only baseless but also deeply offensive to both women and oppressed communities.

MLA refuses to retract

When questioned by reporters about the statements, Baraiya did not issue an apology or withdraw his remarks. Instead, he claimed parts of the video were taken out of context or were not meant for public release. Defending himself, he asserted that his views were based on personal research and observation. “I went to many places, asked questions, visited libraries, and from there I found this clue,” he said.

Rejecting accusations of impropriety, Baraiya insisted his comments were misunderstood. “Where is the indecency in this? I am standing in favour of women,” he claimed.

BJP hits back

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress, holding the party leadership responsible for what it called a dangerous and regressive worldview. Madhya Pradesh BJP media in-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal alleged that Baraiya’s remarks reflected broader acceptance within the Congress. Taking a swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Agarwal said the MLA’s presence on stage with Gandhi signaled tacit approval.

“This is not just one man’s thinking. It shows consensus and acceptance within the Congress,” Agarwal said in a post on X. Agarwal further criticised senior Congress leaders for their silence on the issue, calling it a moral failure.

“The polluted, distorted and frustrated mindset toward women and the SC-ST community is not limited to Baraiya. It is the thinking of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” he alleged. Calling the remarks an insult to women, he added, “A woman is a goddess, not a political tool. Such insults will not be tolerated. Shame on such a Congress.”