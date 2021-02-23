Image Source : AP Arrested in toolkit case, Disha Ravi granted bail by Delhi court.

Climate activist, arrested in toolkit case in relation to farmers protest, was on Tuesday granted bail by the Session Court of Patiala House Court. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted bail to Disha Ravi on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount. Disha was produced before the court at the end of her 3-day judicial custody.

During the three-hour-long bail hearing on February 20, the police said that the 'Toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

"Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikhs For Justice in order to hide their involvement, used Disha Ravi as a front to carry out nefarious activity," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court, adding that these organisations are connected to the Khalistani movement.

The Delhi Police further told the city court that Ravi covered her track and deleted evidence like contents of the Toolkit and a WhatsApp group, which the public prosecutor emphasized showed her "guilty mind".

Ravi's counsel Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, however, claimed there is no evidence linking the Toolkit to the violence during the farmers' march on January 26.

Ravi faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation and was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

The Delhi Police have contended that the google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists -- Jacob and Muluk.

