CBI interrogates TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira in coal scam case

Image Source : ANI CBI interrogates TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira in coal scam case.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence. The TMC supremo was at the Abhishek's house for around ten minutes.

Rujira Banerjee had responded to the CBI's summons in the alleged coal pilferage scam and asked the central agency to send its team to her residence for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday. The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

The CBI is probing a multi-crore coal scam in Bengal wherein the agency is investigating two kingpins -- Anup Majhi alias Lala, and Binay Mishra. Both are absconding and have been named by the agency as proclaimed offenders. The investigating agency has issued a look-out notice against both of them.

