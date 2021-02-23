CBI set to grill Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira in coal scam case; Mamata Banerjee reaches nephew's residence

Image Source : ANI Mamata Banerjee reaches nephew's residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence on Tuesday, ahead of CBI's questioning with his wife Rujira. Abhishek's wife, Rujira, is expected to answer CBI's queries today in connection with the alleged coal pilferage scam.

Earlier on Sunday, a CBI officials team had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

Responding on CBI's notice Rujira said that she is available to answer queries tomorrow (on Tuesday) between 11 am and 3 pm. "Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February 2021," she said in her letter to CBI.

The CBI is probing a multi-crore coal scam in Bengal wherein the agency is investigating two kingpins -- Anup Majhi alias Lala, and Binay Mishra. Both are absconding and have been named by the agency as proclaimed offenders. The investigating agency has issued a look-out notice against both of them.

