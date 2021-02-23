Lakha Sidhana, wanted in Delhi R-Day violence case, holds rally in Punjab

Image Source : ANI Lakha Sidhana (in white shirt, blue sweater) was spotted at a farmers' rally in Bathinda, Punjab.

Throwing an open challenge to security agencies, Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence case, attended a farmers' rally in Punjab's Bathinda on Tuesday. The Delhi Police had recently announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who shares information regarding Sidhana.

Photos shared by news agency ANI show Lakha Sidhana, wearing whirt shirt and navy blue sweater, sitting on the stage at a rally organised at Mehraj village in Bathinda village. Sidhana had released a video on social media asking people to attend the rally in large numbers to show solidarity with farmers.

According to reports, AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhawa was also present on the stage.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during on January 26 in Delhi. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, and some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts.

Sidhana, a former gangster, had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

