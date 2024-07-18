Dibrugarh Express train accident: Railway announces compensation, high-level inquiry after derailment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Gonda: SDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after some coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed, in Gonda.

Following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, the government has announced enhanced compensation packages for the victims. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those with grievous injuries will be compensated with Rs 2.5 lakh per person. Minor injuries will receive Rs. 50,000 each.

Government response

In addition to the ongoing Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level investigation has been ordered to thoroughly examine the circumstances leading to the derailment. This measure aims to identify any lapses and ensure accountability.

The tragic incident occurred when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda on Thursday, claiming four lives and injuring 20 others.

Immediate relief efforts

Local authorities, along with a 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances, responded promptly to the accident. Senior officials from the railway and local administration are overseeing rescue operations and providing necessary support to the affected passengers.

Helplines and support

The government has set up helpline numbers for assistance: Gonda (8957400965) and Lucknow (8957409292). Medical teams and relief operations have been mobilized swiftly to the accident site.

Commitment to safety

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prioritise the treatment of injured passengers and ensure all necessary support is provided. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance railway safety and emergency response protocols across the country.

Also read | UP: Four dead as several coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in Gonda, more than 20 injured