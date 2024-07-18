UP: 12 coaches of Dibrugarh Express derails in Gonda, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 12 coaches of Dibrugarh Express derails in Gonda, sevaral feared trapped

At least 10 to 12 coaches of Dibrugarh Express going from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh have reportedly derailed near Jhilahi Railway Station near Gonda. According to initial reports, several passengers are said to be trapped and the AC coach of Dibrugarh Express is in bad condition.

There is no information yet about how many people are injured. The administration sent a rescue team from Gonda. Four AC coaches are said to be victims of the accident. The accident happened at some distance from Jhilahi railway station.

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district and has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. He has givein structions for proper treatment of the injured, the CMO said.

More details awaited