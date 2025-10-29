Dharmendra Pradhan slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Chhath and PM Modi, demands apology Dharmendra Pradhan said Rahul Gandhi's statement reflects his hatred towards Sanatan culture, while exposing the deep-seated resentment and frustration of the Congress against the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Taking strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on PM Modi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for the polls in Bihar, on Wednesday said Rahul’s remarks are against basic norms of civility in public discourse. He also demanded public apology from the Congress scion for his reckless remarks on PM Modi. “Rahul Gandhi should publicly apologise to the people of Bihar and the country for this insulting and utterly disgraceful statement regarding the great festival of Chhath and Prime Minister Modi, which crosses all boundaries of decorum,” Pradhan said.

Rahul’s statement reflects his hatred towards Sanatan culture

Pradhan further added that Rahul Gandhi's statement reflects his hatred towards Sanatan culture, while exposing the deep-seated resentment and frustration of the Congress against the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

He said Rahul Gandhi has made these remarks driven by his feudal mindset, political frustration, and fear of defeat. “This is the same mentality that has previously made derogatory statements against Prime Minister ji and his revered mother. Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and their grand alliance of deceit have always worked to crush the aspirations of Bihar's poor, farmers, women, and youth while promoting jungle raj. And today, in their frustration over an evident defeat, these people are resorting to such indecent language. However, the people of Bihar want development and good governance, not dynastic politics and the politics of hatred,” he said.

Here’s what Rahul Gandhi said on PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, alleging that he would do "anything for votes, even dance", and accused the BJP of running the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar "by remote control".

Kicking off his poll campaign with back-to-back joint rallies alongside the INDIA bloc's CM face Tejashwi Yadav in Muzafarpur and Darbhanga, Rahul said, "You must have seen the drama on TV that Modi was going to take a dip in the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. It was shelved when it was exposed that a puddle had been formed with clean, piped water since the river is so filthy."

"Narendra Modi is ready to enact all types of drama. You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam," he claimed.

A new govt would be formed in Bihar under Tajashwi Yadav’s leadership

Rahul Gandhi asserted that under the leadership of former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Yadav, a new government would be formed in Bihar, and it would ensure that the interests of all sections of society, cutting across caste and religious lines, are taken care of.

"I will ask the people of the state, especially the extremely backward classes, to give up the illusion that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar runs the government. It is a government run through remote control, by the BJP, which does not care for Bihar," he said.

He also dared PM Modi to refute US President Trump, who has been repeatedly saying that Operation Sindoor was stopped under American pressure. "Trump must have said at least 50 times that after Operation Sindoor, he reprimanded Modi, who acquiesced by halting the military operation. He has done so again today," said Gandhi, in an obvious reference to the US President's remarks in South Korea.

Also Read:

'Fake Yamuna created for PM Modi on Chhath Puja, Nitish being used': Rahul Gandhi in Muzaffarpur