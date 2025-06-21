DGCA orders Air India to remove three senior officials from crew scheduling roles after Ahmedabad plane crash India’s aviation regulator has directed Air India to remove three senior officials involved in crew scheduling and rostering, following the June 12 crash of flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad that killed 270 people. The move comes amid ongoing investigations into possible safety and crew management lapses.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 270 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the airline to remove three senior officials from all duties related to crew scheduling and rostering, sources confirmed on Saturday.

The directive comes as part of a widening investigation into potential operational lapses behind the June 12 crash of flight AI-171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff into the BJ Medical College hostel complex in Ahmedabad. The crash killed 241 people onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and left multiple casualties on the ground.

In a related and significant development, the DGCA has issued a show cause notice to the airline's Accountable Manager, stating that a spot check revealed violations of flight duty norms. According to the regulator, the official operated two back-to-back long-haul flights from Bengaluru to London (AI133) on May 16 and 17, both exceeding the permissible flight time limit of 10 hours.

The aviation watchdog has asked the officer to explain within seven days why enforcement action should not be taken for the breach. Additionally, the DGCA has directed internal disciplinary proceedings to be initiated against all involved officials without delay, and the outcome of these proceedings must be reported within 10 days.

Sources in the aviation sector say the three removed officials were directly involved in planning crew rosters and duty cycles, crucial functions that ensure compliance with safety regulations on pilot work hours and rest periods. The move signals a serious tightening of oversight after what is now being considered one of India’s worst aviation disasters in recent memory.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has continued efforts to identify the victims of the crash. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Saturday that 220 DNA samples have been matched, and the remains of 202 victims—including 160 Indians, 34 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian—have been handed over to their families.

(With inputs from PTI)