DGCA reprimands IndiGo for lapses in simulator training to 1,700 pilots at cities across country

New Delhi:

The aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo over alleged lapses in simulator training for nearly 1,700 pilots. The action follows the regulator's scrutiny of training records and examination of replies submitted by the airline last month.

The DGCA reportedly found that Category C, or critical airfield training, for both pilots in command and first officers was carried out on simulators that were not qualified for operations at certain airports, including Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu, PTI reported.

What DGCA notice says

The airline has been directed to respond within 14 days of receiving, failing which the DGCA will initiate "ex-parte" action, the notice read. It cites breaches of CAR Section-7, Series D, Part VI, Para 35.16(ii), as well as Operation Circular 15/2014.

The cited CAR lays down standards for flight crew training, requiring that simulator sessions be conducted only on approved devices and in strict adherence to prescribed procedures. Operation Circular 15/2014 sets out the qualifications for simulators and flight training devices, detailing the criteria the DGCA uses to assess and approve them. It specifies that these devices must accurately replicate the aircraft, airport-specific layouts, and operating environments to be authorised for pilot training. The circular also requires timely updates to airport models — for example, any changes to runways or taxiways must be incorporated into simulators within 90 days.

Lapses at multiple training facilities

The notice lists 20 simulators located at training facilities in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, with remarks against each stating limitations such as "not qualified for Calicut" or "not qualified for Calicut and Leh".

Special requirements at critical airports

Airports such as Calicut, which has a tabletop runway, require additional training and operational preparedness. The use of non-qualified simulators for such training raises concerns about adherence to safety and operational standards as pilots require specific training to handle extraordinary challenges relating to the terrain and weather at such locations.

IndiGo's response

IndiGo has confirmed receiving the notice. “We confirm receipt of a show cause notice issued by the DGCA about the simulator training of some of our pilots. We are in the process of reviewing the same and will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.