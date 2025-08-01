IndiGo passenger having panic attack slapped by fellow flyer on Mumbai-Kolkata flight | VIDEO The video shows two cabin crew members assisting the man and guiding him off the aircraft when a passenger seated on the aisle suddenly slapped him.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, a passenger aboard a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight was slapped across his face by another person on the flight after the former reportedly suffered a panic attack. The incident took place on Friday shortly after the boarding process was complete but before the takeoff. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral with people expressing shock.

The video, captured by a different passenger shows two IndiGo cabin crew members assisting the distressed passenger when a man seated on the aisle suddenly struck him. A flight attendant was heard urging restraint, saying, "Sir, please don't do this."

Another flyer who was recording the incident confronted the assailant, asking, "Why did you hit him?" The man responded, "We are facing problems because of him." The protester replied, "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn't mean that you will hit him." He then requested assistance for the affected passenger, saying, "He is having a panic attack. Please get him some water."

Man who slapped deplaned

Following the altercation, the pilot asked the assailant to leave the aircraft. IndiGo later confirmed that the individual was handed over to authorities upon landing.

In an official statement, the airline said, "We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew."

The airline added that the crew followed standard operating procedures and that relevant regulatory bodies had been informed in accordance with protocol.