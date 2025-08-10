IndiGo fined for providing 'unhygienic, dirty' seat, ordered to pay Rs 1.75 lakh to passenger The complaint was filed by one, Pinki, who alleged that she was provided a dirty and unhygienic seat by IndiGo when she was travelling from Baku to New Delhi on January 2 this year.

New Delhi:

IndiGo airline has been found liable for deficiency by the Delhi consumer forum for providing a seat to a passenger which was "unhygienic, dirty and stained" and has been ordered to pay Rs 1.75 lakh to the woman for the "discomfort, pain, and mental agony" she suffered during the journey.

The complaint was filed by one, Pinki, who had booked tickets for herself, her husband and two other family members on December 27, 2024, from Baku to New Delhi on January 2, 2025. Pinki, a resident of Delhi's Chanakyapuri, alleged that she was provided a dirty and unhygienic seat by IndiGo during her journey.

In her complaint, she alleged that the airline treated the issue in a "dismissive and insensitive" way when she complained about it to IndiGo. Following this, Pinki sent a legal notice to IndiGo on January 13, but did not receive a satisfactory response, after which she moved to the Delhi consumer forum.

IndiGo counters claim

However, IndiGo countered Pinki's claims and said the airline offered Pinky a different seat, an offer which she accepted and completed her journey to Delhi.

Forum orders IndiGo to pay Rs 1.75 lakh

The New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising its president Poonam Chaudhry and members Bariq Ahmed and Shekhar Chandra, was hearing the case filed by Pinki. In its order dated July 9, the forum held IndiGo "guilty of deficiency in service".

"As regards the discomfort and pain, mental agony suffered by her, we are of the view that she must be compensated. We accordingly direct the opposite party to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation for mental agony, physical pain and harassment to her," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

It also directed payment of Rs 25,000 as litigation expenses.

"There is no reference to this report in the written statement or in the evidence filed by the opposite party. The SDD is a crucial document used for flight operation monitoring and to record passenger-related incidents. The absence of this document significantly weakens the opposite party's defence," the forum said.